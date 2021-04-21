RMG worker ‘gang raped’ in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Apr 20: A female worker of readymade garments was allegedly gang raped in Mulaid area of Sripur in Gazipur early Tuesday.

Officer-in-Charge of Sripur Police Station Golam Sarowar Jahan said the house owner of the victim ousted her from the house on Monday night raising different accusations.

Taking advantage of the situation, one Mizan Fakir in the name of helping her provided her a room in his house, OC said.

Later, as the night progressed Mizan went to the victim's room and violated her along with four others, the cop said.

However, the victim managed to flee from that room and filed a case over the matter in the morning, he added. Police arrested one of the accused and are trying to catch the others, OC said. -UNB







