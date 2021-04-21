|
Fujitsu to build IT univ in BD
Fujitsu, a Japanese multinational technology company, has taken steps to build an IT university in Bangladesh.
The decision came at a virtual meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak and Fuijitsu on Tuesday.
This IT University will be established as a joint venture between Bangladesh and Japan. The university will be built under the supervision of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.