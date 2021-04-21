Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Home Back Page

Fujitsu to build IT univ in BD

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Fujitsu, a Japanese multinational technology company, has taken steps to build an IT university in Bangladesh.  
The decision came at a virtual meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak and Fuijitsu on Tuesday.
This IT University will be established as a joint venture between Bangladesh and Japan. The university will be built under the supervision of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.


