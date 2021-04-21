Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Back Page

7 more Hefazat men held over B'baria mayhem

Dhaka city Hefazat leader Kasemi arrested

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

Korban Ali Kasemi

Korban Ali Kasemi

BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 20: Police have apprehended seven more people in connection with last month's mayhem by Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in Brahmanbaria, taking the total number of arrests to 317.
The arrests were made from different parts of the district after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, police said.
So far, 55 cases have been filed and 414 accused identified in connection with the mayhem.
On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.They had staged the protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.
Thr next day, during Hefazat's countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal protesting police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire to three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.
They had also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor Rail Station in Brahmanbaria town.
Besides, the Hefazat supporters also vandalised several private and government establishments, including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, Police Lines, Industrial School, land office, Alauddin Music Academy, and Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.
The supporters had also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and confined some journalists to the premises.
Our staff correspondent reported that the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Maulana Korban Ali Kasemi, vice-president of Hefazat-e-Islam Dhaka Metropolitan unit.
Police arrested him from Basabo area in the capital at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.
According to DB police, Kasemi has been arrested in a case filed over May 5, 2013 incident at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar. He has been kept at DB police office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop suspended over scuffle with youth during lockdown at Feni
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation distributes relief materials
People crowd and wait for bus and other means of transport
UK to cut emissions by more than three-quarters by 2035: Reports
Heat wave sweeps over Dhaka, Barishal
IEA warns 5pc rise of CO2 emissions
Al Jazeera report on Bhasan Char false, part of it has vindictive approach: FM
3 killed, 10 hurt as lorry ploughs into Cumilla restaurant


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft