7 more Hefazat men held over B'baria mayhem



Korban Ali Kasemi

The arrests were made from different parts of the district after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, police said.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 414 accused identified in connection with the mayhem.

On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.They had staged the protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

Thr next day, during Hefazat's countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal protesting police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire to three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

They had also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor Rail Station in Brahmanbaria town.

Besides, the Hefazat supporters also vandalised several private and government establishments, including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, Police Lines, Industrial School, land office, Alauddin Music Academy, and Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.

The supporters had also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and confined some journalists to the premises.

Our staff correspondent reported that the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Maulana Korban Ali Kasemi, vice-president of Hefazat-e-Islam Dhaka Metropolitan unit.

Police arrested him from Basabo area in the capital at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to DB police, Kasemi has been arrested in a case filed over May 5, 2013 incident at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar. He has been kept at DB police office.







