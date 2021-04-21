Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Home Business

Etihad launches special offers in Ramadan for travelers

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

DUBAI, April 20: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced the launch of its Ramadan sale, offering an opportunity to win 50 times your fight fare.
The promotion is part of the carrier's plan unveiled last week to give away 50,000 prizes throughout the year in celebration of the UAE's 50th anniversary.
Etihad will give three lucky winners 50 times their flight fare in Etihad Credit, which can be used to pay for flights, upgrades and extras any time within two years.
For example, if a passenger buys a ticket for Dh1,000 during Etihad's Ramadan Sale, he/she could win Dh50,000 to spend on flights in the future.
To win, travellers need to book a flight between April 20 and May 12 from Abu Dhabi to any destination on its worldwide network and fly before December 31, 2021.
There will also be three separate winners who book using Etihad Guest Miles. To enter the draw, travellers need to be a member of Etihad Guest to be able to receive and use Etihad Credit and Etihad Guest Miles.
In another initiative, Etihad has launched a gift giving campaign this Ramadan. It is giving away 1,000 Ramadan boxes across its flight network over the holy month of Ramadan.
Gifts range from Economy flight tickets, upgrades to Business class, Etihad Guest Silver and Gold membership, Etihad Guest Miles and more.    -Reuters




