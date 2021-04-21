Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Business

BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings

BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings

FRANKFURT, April 19: German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday posted preliminary pre-tax earnings of 3.76 billion euros for the first quarter, well ahead of expectations, as the industry recovers from its coronavirus shock.
The company reported "sales growth in all significant regions of the world, in particular in China" between January and March, according to an ad-hoc statement.
Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected earnings before tax (EBT) to come in far lower, at 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), while Factset gave an estimate of 2.5 billion euros.
Over the same period last year, BMW's earnings before tax had plunged to 798 million euros, when the first coronavirus wave forced showrooms to close and slashed global car sales.
But BMW said last month that a recovery had begun in the second half of 2020 and continued to gain momentum, as countries eased pandemic restrictions and demand rebounded sharply in key market China.
The Munich-based firm said in March that it now expected a "significant increase" in profit before tax this year, and planned to speed up its transition to electric vehicles as the global economy recovers from the health crisis.
After a 13-percent increase in the electric market in 2020, BMW now predicts growth will climb to "more than 50 percent" over the next five years, followed by 20 percent annual gains through to 2030.
By 2030, half of its car sales will be electric-powered models, it said. BMW is to release its full first-quarter results on May 7.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Oil hits $68 on Libya force majeure
China plans $3 billion supercomputing centre to analyse data from space
United Airlines reports another loss, bullish on recovery
Etihad launches special offers in Ramadan for travelers
Indonesia's central bank keeps interest rates steady
BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings
Pran Dairy continues collecting milk from farmers amid lockdown


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft