Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:54 PM
Oilmeal export grows by 51 per cent in India

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

PUNE, April 19: For poultry and animal feed industry, oilseed cakes are the raw material needed as the protein component in feed.    
Between April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, oil meal exports from India witnessed a robust growth of 51 per cent.
A press statement issued by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India on Monday said that in the last fiscal India had exported 36.80 lakh tones of oil meal exports as compared to 24.33 lakh tonnes recorded in the financial year 2019-21.
Oil meal or oilseed meal cake refers to the protein-rich substance left after oil is extracted from the seed. For poultry and animal feed industry, oilseed cakes are the raw material needed as the protein component in feed. Also given the non-GM nature of Indian oilseed meals, fetch a premium in the international markets.
By far the largest chunk of exports was cornered by soyameal cake with the country exporting 15.64 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 fiscal as compared to 6.92 lakh tonnes of last fiscal.
Similarly, Rapeseed meal export also crossed million tons, courtesy of higher purchase by South Korea, Thailand and Bangladesh.
Ricebran export also doubled due to heavy demand from Vietnam and Bangladesh. The overall earning jumped to double at Rs 8,838 crore compared to Rs 4,437 crore during 2019-20.  - The Indian Express
South Korea has emerged as a major importer of Indian oil meals with the country importing 8.05 lakh tonnes of oil meal last fiscal. Bangladesh, too, has turned out to be a big importer of rapeseed meal, rice bran extraction and soyabean meal cake.
    -The Indian Express


