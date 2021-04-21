Insurers to run office with 25pc manpower

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), the regulatory body for the sector has directed all the important branches including the head office of the insurance companies will remain open till April 28 with their 25 per cent manpower.

The directive said as the country's import, export, banking activities and maritime insurance policy are closely involved with insurance, IDRA has issued the fresh order as per requests made Bangladesh Insurance Association.

During this time the country's import-export related insurance services, timely payments of maturity and death claims of life insurers would be continued with 25 per cent manpower as per health and hygiene rules.

According to these instructions, office hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Besides the insurance company, the office of the regulatory body IDRA will also be opened with 25 per cent manpower as per the schedule.

The directive further said that the insurance companies concerned have to bring their officers and employees in their own transport management in compliance with the hygiene rules.



















