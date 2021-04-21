Singer launches One Call Service

Singer Bangladesh Limited, country's leading home appliances and electronics retailer brand, has commenced a special service for consumers to purchase any SINGER product by making just a single call from home, says a press release.

Under this service called "One Call, That's All", just by making a phone call at 16482 customers will get the product delivered to his/her residence within 24 hours at any part of the country.

Customer will make the payment upon receiving the product (Cash on Delivery). Moreover, SINGER is offering "Free Home Delivery" under this service.

With the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country, SINGER is encouraging consumers to stay back home to ensure health safety. SINGER has started this "One Call" service to meet the emergency need of home appliances or electronics products during this crisis period which includes lockdown.



















