Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Business

UK looks into digital currency Britcoin

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

LONDON, April 19:Britain is looking into the possibility of creating a digital currency that households and businesses could use instead of cash -- an initiative the finance minister dubbed "Britcoin".
The use of cash has fallen during the coronavirus pandemic as people try to avoid contact, and several central banks across the world are considering whether to create digital money that would allow online payments without going through banks.
The Bank of England and Treasury announced Monday the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency Taskforce to look into a potential UK CBDC.
"A CBDC would be a new form of digital money issued by the Bank of England and for use by households and businesses," the central bank said in a statement.
"It would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them," it added.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak replied to a tweet of the announcement with the question "Britcoin?" -- a play on words on the bitcoin cryptocurrency whose value has soared in recent months.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Oil hits $68 on Libya force majeure
China plans $3 billion supercomputing centre to analyse data from space
United Airlines reports another loss, bullish on recovery
Etihad launches special offers in Ramadan for travelers
Indonesia's central bank keeps interest rates steady
BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings
Pran Dairy continues collecting milk from farmers amid lockdown


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft