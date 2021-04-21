Video
Vivo to set up e-store in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, is soon planning to launch its own company-owned e-store in Bangladesh to sell its cutting-edge smartphones to consumers directly.
With its presence in more than 30 countries, vivo began its monumental journey in Bangladesh in 2017 and has launched many innovative and technologically advanced smartphones across different series -V, Y, S and latest X  series phone; each of which are designed to complement the evolving lifestyles of today's youth.
Over the years, vivo adapted itself to the digital-first economy of Bangladesh and has strengthened its online presence by closely partnering with the country's leading e-commerce channels like G&G, Pickaboo, Robishop, and Othoba, says a press release.
vivo has been working with these e-partners for over 2.5 years now to strengthen its distribution channel and availability of products to customers across the country.
To boost sales and wide-spread awareness, customers buying vivo smartphones have been showered with exciting offers and discounts on purchases made on these e-commerce websites.
vivo smartphones can be purchased and ordered at doorstep through these online channels with a variety of payment options like Cash on delivery, EMI options, Debit/Credit cards, MFS (baksh, nogod etc.). The idea is to give consumers a slew of benefits in terms of features and affordable buying options, and therefore EMI options with 0% interest up to 12 months with Credit/Debit cards of prominent banks and payment solution providers like VISA, MasterCard, AMEX have been made available.
The pandemic has led to a significant boost in online purchases, with customers increasingly embracing e-commerce and online shopping. In line with the same and to provide more flexible choices for purchase, vivo is developing its own e-commerce platform, named 'vivo e-store, to sell vivo smartphones directly to customers.
Customers will, therefore, have options to choose the best deals on smartphones from G&G, Pickaboo, Robishop, Othoba, or vivo e-store and get a chance to have the best value for money.


