Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:54 PM
Business

Walton gives Tk1,000 rebate on online purchases

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has announced the launching of its new smartphone 'Primo HM6' in the tech market that comes with attractive features like large display and powerful battery.
Customers who are placing pre-book for the handset from Walton's online shop E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) are given BDT 1,000 discount.  
The regular price of the phone is BDT 8,899. However, it would cost BDT 7,899 only for pre-bookers who can place the order from the link of https://cutt.ly/primohm6. All models of Walton smartphones purchased from e-plaza have home delivery facilities, says a press release.
6000 mAh lithium polymer battery is used in the phone which will provide excellent power backup. Once fully charged, the phone will be in standby mode for up to 50 days.
It would also provide 46 hours of voice calling, 30 hours of music playback, 18 hours of web browsing, 14 hours of video playback and 9 hours of video-recording power backup.
The smartphone features a 6.52-inch V-notch display with HD Plus 720x1600 pixel screen resolution. The IPS technology smartphone also has dust and scratch resistant 2.5D curved glass.
As a result, customers will have unique experience using different applications and watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the internet on the phone.
The phone runs on Android 10 Go operating system which ensures higher speed and performance. It uses a 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 Octacore processor with 2 GB RAM and Power VR GE8322 graphics. The internal memory of the phone is 32 GB that can be expandable up to 128 GB via micro SD card.
The device comes with F2.0 aperture AI dual camera with PDAF technology and LED flash. Its 13-megapixel main camera will ensure accurate color of the pictures when the depth sensor will make portrait photography more attractive.
The smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with F2.2 aperture-enabled PDAF technology on the front for attractive selifes. It has many interesting features including AI scene recognition, bokeh, face beauty, geo tagging, touch capture, finger capture, self-timer, portrait, time lapse, breast mode, night, QR code, HDR, panorama, filter, gridline.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, bluetooth version 4.2, LAN hotspot, OTA and OTG. Sensors include proximity, light, accelerometer (3D), fingerprint scanner, GPS, A-GPS navigation, step counter, etc.


