Hungrynaki to help restaurant partners amid C-19

Hungrynaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has recently introduced a programme called 'Hungrynaki Seller Stimulus' to decrease the distress and financial crisis of the restaurant partners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected numerous businesses across Bangladesh while creating distress and financial crises. Thus, to help entrepreneurs and enterprises tackle problems created by the crisis, Hungrnaki will charge a 0% commission from the restaurant partners for the whole month of Ramadan, says a press release.

The other seller benefit includes: Express Signup, Free Seller Education, Free Promotional Features ( design, in app placement : on discount).

On this occasion, Abu Saleh Didar, Head of Commercial, Hungrynaki, said, "The pandemic has caused massive disturbance to multiple businesses countrywide... As the first online food delivery service provider, it is our responsibility to help our partners who might be tackling the same challenges as many businesses across the nation."

Daraz Bangladesh acquired Hungrynaki in March 2021. The acquisition has been helping Hungrynaki to provide enhanced services to the customers and the partner restaurants countrywide.

The pandemic is boosting the growth of the e-commerce industry, and Hungrynaki, with Daraz Bangladesh's support, will flourish further and provide more convenience to the restaurants and customers.





















