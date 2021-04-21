‘StanChart Saadiq offers world-class Halal360 solutions’

Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

With its strong network, Standard Chartered Saadiq offers world-class 'Halal360' solutions to support local businesses to thrive within the global halal ecosystem, bankers said
Halal360 offers the right solutions at each step of the business cycle, whether they trade within a country or across the world, the said.
They were speaking a webinar titled "Halal360: Connecting your business to the halal ecosystem," jointly organized recently by Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) and Standard Chartered Malaysia (SCM).
At the webinar, leaders of the business community from Bangladesh and Malaysia discussed and exchanged insights on how Malaysia and Bangladesh can tap into the halal ecosystem to achieve prosperity through business and economic collaboration.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md. Golam Sarwar was the keynote speaker at the webinar, in which SCM CEO Abrar A. Anwar and SCB CEO  Naser Ezaz Bijoy spoke on behalf of their respective organisations.
The panellists who shared their insights during the webinar were: Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwan Rahman, PRAN-RFL Group Bangladesh Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Malaysia Duopharma Biotech Berhad Chief Operating Officer Wan Amir-Jeffery Wan Abdul Majid, Malaysia Halal Development Corporation Berhad Halal Consultancy and Advisory Head Dhaliff Anuar, Standard Chartered Saadiq (SCS) of Islamic Origination MD Ahsan Ali.
The webinar was hosted by SCB Corporate Affairs Brand and Marketing Head Bitopi Das Chowdhury and moderated by SCS Malaysia Islamic Business and Product Management Executive Director Bilal Parvaiz.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Worldwide, the global demand for halal products will continue to increase as the halal market has expanded from food and beverage products to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, modest fashion, and tourism.
"It is projected that the global halal industry is set to grow to USD 3.1 trillion by 2023. With the right ecosystem support and a collaborative approach, Bangladeshi and Malaysian companies are primed to tap into this ever-growing global market and drive the two economies forward."
Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition for both retail and corporate clients, with a network spanning across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East that provides an unparalleled network advantage to clients seeking access to new markets through Sharia-compliant product offerings.
Through its network, the Standard Chartered Saadiq is acting as a key driver in facilitating business matching opportunities for local businesses in their global expansion.
2021 marks 16 years of operation in Bangladesh for Standard Chartered Saadiq. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of 'firsts', from introducing the first Islamic credit card in 2007 to arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019.
Its continuous focus on excellence has seen it being recognized with a host of international awards, including the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award, The Banker Islamic Bank of the Year and Global Finance Best Islamic Financial Institution recently.


