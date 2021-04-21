Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Business

Nagad transacts Tk400cr among 4cr users everyday

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Nagad, the digital financial arm of Bangladesh Postal Department has surpassed the 4 crore users' landmar and has also crossed Tk 400 crore daily transaction mark recently.
Nagad, the fastest-growing mobile financial service, crossed the landmark of one crore customers just 10 months after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the service on March 26, 2019.
It took six months to onboard the next one crore subscribers and another seven months needed to raise the number of users from two crores to three crores. It took less than two months to add the last one crore customers, says a press release
Anyone can connect to Nagad any time by simply dialing *167# from any mobile phone, which also facilitated the account opening process. The fastest account-opening system rolled out in partnership with mobile phone operators is the first of its kind globally.
Earlier, Nagad created a buzz after pioneering e-KYC (know your customers) in the country's financial sector for customer registration. Following in the footstep of Nagad, many financial institutions have now introduced e-KYC in customer registration.
Thanks to all of the innovative services, the volume of transactions on Nagad has been increasing as expected from the very beginning. It crossed Tk 100-crore mark in January 2020.
 At one of the events at the time, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, information and communication technology adviser to the Primer, set a target of Tk 200 crore in daily transaction volume within the next one year.
However, daily transaction volume doubled in December of the same year. The daily transaction crossed Tk 300 crore in March, and in one month, it crossed Tk 400 crore last week.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar described the rapid advancement of Nagad as a successful combination of technological innovation and the introduction of customer-friendly services.
He said, "Nagad's success had become inevitable after it set an excellent example by ensuring the freedom of financial transactions for customers at a nominal price. I have been watching the progress of Nagad from the beginning.
"The example Nagad has set in delivering services from the center to the remotest parts of the country through mobile phones is, in fact, one of the best examples of the government's digitalization process. I believe Nagad will become the number one mobile financial service in the country in a very short time."
From the very beginning, Nagad has ensured send money free fix the lowest cash-out charge (Tk 9.99 per thousand) in Bangladesh have created a buzz in the sector. Moreover, currently 12,000 merchants on boarded on Nagad's network with 500 e-commerce platforms.
The bills of all utility, including electricity, water, gas, and broadband internet can be paid through Nagad without any additional cost. It's easy to recharge mobile balance and buy various packages from Nagad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Oil hits $68 on Libya force majeure
China plans $3 billion supercomputing centre to analyse data from space
United Airlines reports another loss, bullish on recovery
Etihad launches special offers in Ramadan for travelers
Indonesia's central bank keeps interest rates steady
BMW beats expectations with first-quarter earnings
Pran Dairy continues collecting milk from farmers amid lockdown


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft