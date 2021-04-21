Video
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Business

Asian markets fall after overnight Wall Street retreat

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

HONG KONG, April 20: Tokyo led a sell-off in Asian markets on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back from record levels in overnight trade and with Japan fearing a renewed Covid-19 surge.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished last week at new peaks and also posted their fourth consecutive weekly gains, following on the heels of strong data for American housing starts, employment and retail sales.
But analysts said that a combination of dollar weakness and a lull in fresh data ahead of upcoming corporate results had tamped down enthusiasm.
"It seems like investors might be having a bit of a second thought up here as US earnings season starts to heat up and peak optimism is beginning to set in," said Stephen Innes of Axi.
Investors were looking to "cash in some chips" to move back into real world assets, he added, citing the big drop in bitcoin down to around $54,400 on Tuesday.
The digital currency had crept above $62,000 in a fresh high last week despite bubble concerns.
The Nikkei was down two percent at the end of trade after investors took in calls for new states of emergency in the Osaka region and possibly Tokyo, prompted by rising case numbers.
The new measures could involve tougher restrictions including asking shops and restaurants to close, according to local media.
"Along with increased new coronavirus infections, the possibility of a state of emergency declaration is growing, which is turning on an amber light for economic recovery," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.
A weak greenback against the yen and other benchmark currencies was also weighing on Japanese trade.
"US dollar weakness... mostly appears to be driven by European strength," said NAB analyst Rodrigo Catril. "The market has become slightly more optimistic around the European vaccine rollout and economic outlook of late... As the rollout picks up, European equities should also start to outperform," he wrote in a note.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

