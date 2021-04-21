UK to review bank rules as London looks for post-Brexit boost

LONDON, April 20: Britain launched on Tuesday an independent review of banking capital and proprietary trading rules that is set to pit banks against their regulator as London's powerful financial industry looks to boost its global competitiveness after Brexit.

Since the start of 2019, Britain requires HSBC, Barclays and other banks to "ring-fence" the retail arms of their operations with capital to shield them from any losses in their riskier, investment banking arms, after taxpayers had to bail out lenders during the financial crisis.

Proprietary trading refers to banks using their own money to take bets on stocks, bonds and other assets on their own account rather than trading on behalf of a client.

The United States has eased its own proprietary trading rules and the City of London financial district is keen to remain competitive with Wall Street.

"Over the last decade, UK banks have seen significant changes to the environment in which they operate, including the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK's exit from the EU, and wider changes in the UK financial sector," the independent review said in its call for evidence. -Reuters











