Stocks extend gain on fresh buying

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued winning streak as optimistic investors maintained their buying appetite on Tuesday.

DSE extended its winning streak for the sixth consecutive session as enthusiastic investors continued their buoyancy on sector specific issues, especially low-cap stocks.

The broad index, DSEX settled at 5,421.78 points with a gain of 71.87 points or 1.34 percent.

Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 36.12 points and 17.33 points to settle at 2,082.82 points and 1,233.53 points respectively. DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 12,998.44 million from Taka 6,972.97 million in the previous session. Gainers took lead over losers as out of 355 issues traded, 194 securities gained price while 98 declined and 63 remained unchanged.

Beximco topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, Lanka Bangla Finance, Robi and BD Finance.

The top 10 gainers were - Eastern Insurance, ANWARGALV, Goldenson, SP Ceramics, HEIDELBCEM, Uttara Finance, Midas Finance, Makson Spinning and Anlimayarn.

The top ten losers were - Provati Insurance, Continental Insurance, Central Insurance, CRYSTAL Insurance, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Islami Insurance, EIL, Nitol Insurance and Global Insurance.

Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI increased by 130.32 points and 214.39 points to stand at 9,463.67 points and 15,685.47 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 1,38,72,929 share and mutual funds were traded, of which 133 issues advanced while 76 declined and 28 issues remained unchanged. -BSS













