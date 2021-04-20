Most sexual harassment occur on social media by close ones

Some 69.48pc women and girls fall victims of sexual harassment by their close ones through internet.

Perpetrators spread exclusive private pictures and videos on internet to sexually harass them.

Of them, 33.77pc of cases have affairs between the victims and offenders while in 35.71pc of cases the offenders are familiar with the victims.

This was revealed on Sunday in a research paper of Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation.

Dhaka University chapter of the Foundation prepared the research paper titled 'sexual harassment

through misuse of technology in Bangladesh'.

The report was prepared to analyze some 154 crimes collected from national and regional newspapers during the period of January-December of the last year.

The Foundation organized a webinar on the occasion of releasing the report.

President of the Foundation presided over the webinar where the chairman of psychology department of Jagannath University Noor Mohammad, chairman of Criminology Department of Dhaka University Khandaker Farzana Rahman, computer network engineer Syed Zahid Hossain, senior assistant commissioner of cyber security and crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Sayeed Nasrullah and lawyer of Supreme Court Tanzim Al Islam took part.

Research cell convener and East-West University senior lecturer Monira Nazmi Jahan presented various parts of the research.

The research finds that 92.20pc of the victims are women. Of them 56.49pc are between the age range of 18 and 30 years while 32.47pc are under 18 years.

The rate of spreading videos and pictures is 51.91pc and 35.52pc respectively.

Among the sexual harassment contents, 35.71pc has been spread openly in cyberspace, especially on social media. In 40.91pc of the sexual offenders try to materialize his/her objective by showing those to the victims personally.





