Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:59 PM
Home Front Page

Hefazat Mayhem

N’ganj Jamaat ameer among four  arrested

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 19: Four people, including the ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Narayanganj city unit, were arrested on Monday in connection with a case filed by police over the mayhem in the district during Hafajat-enforced countrywide hartal on March 28.
The arrestees are Jamaat ameer Maulana Mainuddin Ahmed, former president
of Shambhupura Union unit of BNP Abdur Rouf, and Hefajat activists Jonny and Aslam Islam.
Abdur Rouf was arrested on Monday in a case filed for attacking police and vandalising a resort at Sonargaon in the district on April 3.
Sonargaon Police Station Inspector Khandaker Tabid Rahman said police arrested Rouf in a raid on the union parishad office in Sonargaon upazila on Monday afternoon.
On April 3, local people besieged Room No 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon where Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed that the woman was his second wife.
On Sunday, Councillor Farruq Ahmed Tapon of Sonargaon Municipality was arrested in case for vandalizing the resort at Sonargaon.
Their names of the arrestees were not mentioned in the case but police found evidence of their involvement in the violence and the subversive activities carried out during March 28 hartal.
Soon after the attack and vandalism on Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways, police and Rapid Action Battalion filed six cases with the police station. Later, two more cases were filed.  So far, law enforcers arrested 35 people in connection with the cases.


