Govt takes up dev projects to revive  economy

The government has planned to take up new development projects to generate employment to recover the country's economy from the adverse affect of Covid-19 outbreak.

The government, to this end, has planned to include nine new development projects in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year (2021-2022).

The proposed projects include establishment of Common Effluent Treatment Plant and Desalination Plant at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City.

The total cost of the projects has been estimated at Tk2, 113.11 crore. Once approved, the projects will be implemented between July this year and June 2025.

Besides, Sonadia and Maheshkhali Economic Zone Project will be implemented at a cost of Tk1, 456 crore. If it's approved after completion of all procedures, it would be implemented by June 2024.

Among the projects are infrastructure development projects at Sabrang and Naf Tourism Parks. The total cost of its implementation has been estimated at Tk554 crore .

The project is targeted to be implemented between July this year and June 2024, if approved after processing. Preparation for the DPP of the project has been completed.

Apart from them, the project Nawabganj Economic Zone will be done at a cost of Tk1868 crore. If approved, the project is targeted to be implemented between July this year and June 2024.

The government's plan also includes establishment of Mongla Economic Zone-2 at a cost of Tk239.33 crore. Once approved, the project is targeted to be implemented by June 2022.

The proposal also includes the project for the implementation of Promoting Investment and Enhancing Industrial Competitiveness in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority is likely to implement it.

The project cost has been estimated at Tk35.16 crore. If approved, the project is targeted to be implemented by June 2022. As for Implementation of the Bogra Economic Zone Establishment Project the cost has been estimated at Tk524.99 crore. If approved, the project is targeted to be implemented by June 2023.

The total cost of the Netrokona Economic Zone Establishment Project has been estimated at Tk1, 504.61 crore. If approved, the project is targeted to be implemented by June 2022.

The total cost for the implementation of the project to set up two modern fire stations at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City has been estimated at Tk93.63 crore. If approved, the project is targeted to be implemented by June 2022.

According to sources, the government is going to form a department called 'Department of Employment' to create employment. At the same time, 'Employment Division' is being set up in the Ministry of Labor and Employment.





Officials of the Ministry of Labor and Employment hope that the Department of Employment will play a role in creating skilled manpower through training, research on the subject, creating a database on employment, and implementing various schemes.

Dr Salauddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank said special incentives will be given in the budget to revive the economy of countries affected by the epidemic coronavirus.

He suggested increasing domestic demand by giving priority to domestic industries.

He also recommended various incentives and tax benefits to increase investment in tackling employment challenges.

There is no alternative to increasing private sector and government initiatives to boost employment during this time of coronavirus outbreak.











