Mamunul remanded for seven days

Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam, was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station assaulting a religious man in the mosque last year.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order on Monday.

Sub-inspector Md Sajedul Haque of Mohammadpur Police also Investigation

Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a ten-day remand prayer.

He was produced before the court at 11.10 am amid tight security. Standing in the dock the accused Mamunul submitted before the court to arrange a good prayer place for him in jail for performing his Namaj and reciting holy Quran smoothly in the holy month of Ramadan. Instantly the court assured him a better prayer place. Widely known as high voice Islamic leader Mamunul who was born after liberation war, came to limelight recently as he was caught with a woman at a Resort in Sonargaon on April 3 and also spoke for demolishing the sculpture of Bangabandhu.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Assistant Public Prosecutor Azad Rahman pleaded before the court to allow the remand as per IO's desire.

On the other hand, defence counsel Advocate Jaynul Abedin Mezbah submitted a petition seeking his client's bail after rejecting remand prayer.

The court, however, rejected his petition.

At least 18 cases against him were pending with several police stations in Dhaka and Narayaynganj districts.

One GM Alamgir Shahin filed the case Mohammadpur Police Station against Mamunul and seven others on March 7 in 2020.

The complainant alleges that Mamunul and the other accused along with 70-80 others unnamed assaulted, attempted to murder, intimidated and created obstacles to performing religious activities during an attack at Shat Gambuz Mosque on the night of March 6 last year. The complainant's Samsung mobile phone set, Tk 7, 000, $200, and a Brac Bank debit card were snatched during the attack.







