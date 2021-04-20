Video
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Suspension of int’l, domestic flights extended until Apr 28

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Monday extended the ongoing suspension of international and domestic flights for another week until April 28.
CAAB issued a circular in this regard after the government extended the strict lockdown until April 28 to contain the spread of Covid-19.
However, workers wishing to join work in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Singapore will be able to board specially operated flights subject to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) clearance, said a notification issued by CAAB.
While talking to this correspondent on Monday, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman M Mofidur Rahman said special flights for migrant workers will operate for another week as the government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown.
Other scheduled domestic and international flights to and from Bangladesh will remain suspended till April 29 midnight, he added.
The CAAB chairman hoped that flight operations would resume after the lockdown. No flights will be allowed during the lockdown on domestic routes as the stakeholders are not agreed, he added.
On April 11, CAAB suspended all international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh for a week from April 14 following a government directive.
According to the statements of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) and Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), around 20,000 to 25,000 migrant workers were supposed to catch their flights in a week from April 14.
Around 200 Saudi Arabia-bound migrants staged a demonstration at Dhaka airport on Saturday morning after a special Biman flight to Riyadh was cancelled at the last moment. On Sunday, 12 special flights, carrying several hundred migrant workers, left Dhaka for several Middle East countries.


