S African variant dodging AstraZeneca vaccine to a degree: Experts say

The new variant of coronavirus, which is called South African variant, has raised new concerns in Bangladesh. The new strain of coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa last year, has become the most active in Bangladesh since the third week of March.

South African variants were found in coronavirus patients in Bangladesh during January to March. It is because of this variant the death toll is rising and also raising the question whether the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine works at all to prevent it? Now it is a big concern to experts.

Due to the South African variant, the acute corona infections have been rising in the country experts said. According to them, the disease is spreading rapidly in the country due to this variant, infecting more people, complicating the disease, infecting children and young people and there are doubts about the effectiveness of the Oxford-astrazeneca vaccine.

According to a study published on the website of icddr,b, most of the 81 per cent coronavirus species that were active in the country in the last week of March were of South African variants. The study was launched last December in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Institute of Epidemiology, Desease Control and Research (IEDCR). At that time, new variants, such as the United Kingdom (E117) variant, South African (E1351) variant and Brazil (Ch1/Ch2) variant began to spread to different parts of the world.

icddr,b said that this type is more likely to cause infection; Genetic mutations are also more common, which can affect a patient's medical procedures and vaccine effectiveness.

The researchers tested a total of 16,265 samples from January 1 to March 24, of which 2,751 samples were identified as 'positive', which is 17 per cent. Of the positive samples, 443 samples underwent spike gene sequencing.

Prof Mohammad Robed Amin, spokesman of DGHS said, "This variant spreads 60 per cent faster than the previous variant, it has a high infection rate and can infect all people including the young and the pregnant. In particular, it causes more infections in the lungs than anywhere else in the body. Considering all this, it is more deadly."

Asked if there could be a problem with the effectiveness of the vaccine due to the South African variant, the spokesman said there could be problems. Because in different parts of the world, the vaccine against the South African variant is not working 100 per cent, less work is being seen. In some places 10 per cent less, in another 40-50 percent is working.

AstraZeneca mentioned on its website that analysis of the genetic code of the newly identified coronavirus has shown no change in the structure of its spike protein.

The immune system that the body develops after vaccination will be able to identify different parts of the spike protein. As a result, even if the virus changes further in the future, the immune system will be able to identify and destroy it.

Although Pfizer vaccine has been introduced in rich countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is expected to play a significant role in poor countries and warmer climates. Because, the cost of AstraZeneca vaccine is relatively low, easy to carry and can be stored for a long time at normal temperature in the refrigerator.

Virologist Prof Nazrul Islam, also a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee, said, "A study on new strains of coronavirus found that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's effectiveness was reduced by up to 10 per cent. Laboratory tests in several places have shown that the effectiveness of the vaccine is reduced by six to 10 per cent."

The trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on new strain of coronavirus is being tested. That result has not been found yet. Now depending on the mutation, it may be necessary to change the vaccine a bit. Those who are already developing the vaccine have also announced a booster dose. The booster dose may change the vaccine according to the mutation of the virus.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is based on the previous variant. If someone has been infected before, he/she may be infected again by this variant because that immunity will not protect him. In the same way, if the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered toto anyone, the person will have an 80 per cent chance of being infected by the South African variant. Despite receiving the full dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine, a person can be infected by the South Africa variant. The Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine's effectiveness was reduced by up to 10 per cent for the new South African variant," he added.












