HC refuses to pass order on incident involving doctor

The High Court (HC) on Monday refused to pass any order on an altercation among a physician, a magistrate, and a police officer over the movement pass in Dhaka that went viral on social media.

Supreme Court lawyer Dr Md Eunus Ali Akond brought the matter before the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir, seeking necessary

order in this regard.

The lawyer submitted three national daily newspapers to the HC bench and the court to pass a suo motu order.

Refusing to pass any order, the HC bench questioned the lawyer's locus standi (right to appear in court) to seek such an order as he is not an aggrieved person.

The HC said, why are you appearing? Where is the aggrieved person? If the aggrieved person seeks to remedy, then we will look into the matter.

On Sunday, an altercation took place among a doctor, a magistrate, and a police team on Elephant Road when they asked for her identity card.

Police stopped a car carrying the doctor who is an associate professor of the radiology and imaging department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

The doctor had her medical apron on while the car had a "doctor" sticker.

The on-duty policemen first wanted to see her identity card. She said she did not have it. Then, executive magistrate Sheikh Mamunur Rashid asked whether she had any movement pass.

She angrily replied that doctors do not need a movement pass. The video of the incident was doing rounds in social media.





