Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Front Page

Lockdown extended till April 28 in virus flareup

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The government has extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another week from April 22 to 28 following the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.
The country is now passing through the third phase of lockdown starting from April 14. It will end on April 21. The first phase of lockdown was enforced from April 5 to April 11. Later, it was extended until April 13.
Following the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the government on Monday decided to extend the period for the fourth time until April 28 at a meeting of the policymakers and senior bureaucrats led by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
After the meeting, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told reporters, "The lockdown will be extended till April 28 after ending the ongoing restriction on April 21."
"The technical advisory committee on Covid-19 recommended extending the lockdown for seven more days. Scientifically, enforcement of lockdown for at least 14 to 15 days is effective to contain coronavirus infection cycle," he said.
The next lockdown will remain      in force from April 22 to April 28. It will be a tougher one, he said.
He also informed that the summary was sent to the Prime Minister for her approval. A gazette will be issued once it gets her approval.
Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said the government is considering easing the lockdown before Eid-ul-Fitr taking into consideration people's livelihoods.
"The lockdown may be relaxed for homebound people during Eid. The Prime Minister is considering relaxing the lockdown during the period. Everyone has to keep patience," he said while speaking at a regular press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence here.
Quader also said as per the advices of the experts, the government is thinking of extension of the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another week.
Earlier on Sunday night, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended extending ongoing strict lockdown for another week. The committee raised grave concern over the high infection and the growing number of deaths across the country.
The committee last week recommended two-week strict lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country harder in recent weeks. But, the government issued gazette of eight-day restriction beginning from April 14 and the ongoing lockdown will end on April 21.  
Following the recommendation of the advisory committee, the top bureaucrats of the government on Monday held a meeting led by Cabinet secretary and decided to extend the lockdown. The secretaries of different ministries recommended extending the ongoing strict lockdown for one more week as Covid-19 deaths and cases are still spiraling in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh reported more than 100 fatalities every day over the last four consecutive days. On Monday, the single day highest 112 deaths were reported.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise alarmingly from late March, the government imposed an apparently loose nationwide lockdown for a week from April 5 to contain its spread.
But the government allowed the resumption of public transport in city corporation areas from April 7 as well as reopening shops and shopping malls for five days from April 9 amid huge protests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dies of Covid in every third minute in Maharashtra
Volunteers from French Protection Civile association hand out leaflets
‘I don’t want that’ - France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca vaccine
Most sexual harassment occur on social media by close ones
N’ganj Jamaat ameer among four  arrested
Govt takes up dev projects to revive  economy
Mamunul remanded for seven days
Suspension of int’l, domestic flights extended until Apr 28


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft