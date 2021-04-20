Lockdown extended till April 28 in virus flareup

The government has extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another week from April 22 to 28 following the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The country is now passing through the third phase of lockdown starting from April 14. It will end on April 21. The first phase of lockdown was enforced from April 5 to April 11. Later, it was extended until April 13.

Following the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the government on Monday decided to extend the period for the fourth time until April 28 at a meeting of the policymakers and senior bureaucrats led by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

After the meeting, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told reporters, "The lockdown will be extended till April 28 after ending the ongoing restriction on April 21."

"The technical advisory committee on Covid-19 recommended extending the lockdown for seven more days. Scientifically, enforcement of lockdown for at least 14 to 15 days is effective to contain coronavirus infection cycle," he said.

The next lockdown will remain in force from April 22 to April 28. It will be a tougher one, he said.

He also informed that the summary was sent to the Prime Minister for her approval. A gazette will be issued once it gets her approval.

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said the government is considering easing the lockdown before Eid-ul-Fitr taking into consideration people's livelihoods.

"The lockdown may be relaxed for homebound people during Eid. The Prime Minister is considering relaxing the lockdown during the period. Everyone has to keep patience," he said while speaking at a regular press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader also said as per the advices of the experts, the government is thinking of extension of the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another week.

Earlier on Sunday night, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended extending ongoing strict lockdown for another week. The committee raised grave concern over the high infection and the growing number of deaths across the country.

The committee last week recommended two-week strict lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country harder in recent weeks. But, the government issued gazette of eight-day restriction beginning from April 14 and the ongoing lockdown will end on April 21.

Following the recommendation of the advisory committee, the top bureaucrats of the government on Monday held a meeting led by Cabinet secretary and decided to extend the lockdown. The secretaries of different ministries recommended extending the ongoing strict lockdown for one more week as Covid-19 deaths and cases are still spiraling in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reported more than 100 fatalities every day over the last four consecutive days. On Monday, the single day highest 112 deaths were reported.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise alarmingly from late March, the government imposed an apparently loose nationwide lockdown for a week from April 5 to contain its spread.

But the government allowed the resumption of public transport in city corporation areas from April 7 as well as reopening shops and shopping malls for five days from April 9 amid huge protests.







