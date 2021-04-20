Covid-19 death toll keeps rising



A patient being taken to an ambulance as there was no vacant ICU bed in DMCH. According to statistics from DGHS, the number of empty ICU beds at DMCH has swung between zero and one since April 1. The photo was taken on Monday. Photo: Ar sumon

As many as 4,271 more people were infected with the deadly virus, bringing the number of cases in the country to 723,221. The infection rate stands at 17.68 per cent.

Besides, 6,364 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 85.91 per cent. Some 24,152 samples were tested at 257 labs across the country.

Among the deceased,75 were men and 37 were women. Of them, 108 died at hospitals and three breathed their last at home. Besides, one more Covid patient died on the

way to a hospital. Seventy-one of the dead were in Dhaka, 19 in Chattogram, 10 in Khulna, five in Rajshahi, three in Sylhet, two in Rangpur and one each was in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,769 of the total deceased were men and 2,728 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed 3,035,128 lives and infected 142,111,430 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 120,663,016 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





