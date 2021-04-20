Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Front Page

Covid-19 death toll keeps rising

112 die, 4,271 infected in a day

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

A patient being taken to an ambulance as there was no vacant ICU bed in DMCH. According to statistics from DGHS, the number of empty ICU beds at DMCH has swung between zero and one since April 1. The photo was taken on Monday. Photo: Ar sumon

A patient being taken to an ambulance as there was no vacant ICU bed in DMCH. According to statistics from DGHS, the number of empty ICU beds at DMCH has swung between zero and one since April 1. The photo was taken on Monday. Photo: Ar sumon

The country witnessed 112 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Mondat, taking the nationwide tally to 10,497, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 4,271 more people were infected with the deadly virus, bringing the number of cases in the country to 723,221. The infection rate stands at 17.68 per cent.
Besides, 6,364 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 85.91 per cent. Some 24,152 samples were tested at 257 labs across the country.
Among the deceased,75 were men and 37 were women. Of them, 108 died at hospitals and three breathed their last at home. Besides, one more Covid patient died on the
way to a hospital.   Seventy-one of the dead were in Dhaka, 19 in Chattogram, 10 in Khulna, five in Rajshahi, three in Sylhet, two in Rangpur and one each was in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,769 of the total deceased were men and 2,728 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed 3,035,128 lives and infected 142,111,430 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 120,663,016 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dies of Covid in every third minute in Maharashtra
Volunteers from French Protection Civile association hand out leaflets
‘I don’t want that’ - France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca vaccine
Most sexual harassment occur on social media by close ones
N’ganj Jamaat ameer among four  arrested
Govt takes up dev projects to revive  economy
Mamunul remanded for seven days
Suspension of int’l, domestic flights extended until Apr 28


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft