Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
Home Back Page

Marine police station to be set up to protect Halda River

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 18: The government has taken several initiatives to protect Halda River, the natural spawning spot of the country.
In this connection, a marine police station to monitor the fish breeding spot will be set up in the river area very soon.
Several senior police officials, including, DIG Chattogram range Anwar Husain Khan, Chattogram Marine SP Mominul Islam Bhuiyan visited the Halda River on Saturday.
Monitoring and protection of Halda River is important for the government to stop crimes during the release of eggs by mother fishes during monsoon rain.
A total of 8 CCTV cameras have been installed at different points of the river to protect it.
Meanwhile, nearly 2500 fishermen have been waiting on both banks of the River Halda for collecting fish eggs for the last few days. During the current season, the mother fishes release eggs in the first seasonal rain accompanied by thunders in the Halda River.
The popular species of indigenous fishes usually release eggs in the Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary of the country, in the first monsoon rain.
The locally known fish as Rui, Katla, Mrigel and Kaliboush release eggs and the local fishermen collect it from the river.
Prof Monjurul Kibria of Zoology Department at Chattogram University, who has been carrying out massive research work on unique character of this river and its fish spawning, said nearly 2,500 fishermen are engaged in collecting eggs released by the mother fishes. Each fisherman collected around 20-25kg eggs regularly.
Generally, mother fishes release their eggs during heavy rain in the Bengali month of Chaitra and Baishakh.



« PreviousNext »

Marine police station to be set up to protect Halda River
