Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
Home Back Page

BNP demands release of alem-ulema

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded immediate release of alem-ulema.
Speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday, the BNP leader said it is regrettable that the respected alem-ulema and religious leaders are being arrested and many 'false' cases are being filed against them. "I call for the immediate release of the alem-ulema and withdrawal of all these cases."
He also urged the government to free the BNP leaders and activists arrested in many 'false' cases.
Fakhrul accused the government of hurting the sentiment of Muslims in Bangladesh by arresting the alem-ulema in the month of Ramadan. "Religious people in the country won't accept harassment of the religious leaders in this way."
He said BNP has no political link with Hefazat-e-Islam as it is completely a religious organisation, not a political party.
The BNP leader alleged that the government was behind the incidents that happened on March 26 over the protest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. "The government itself created such a situation in a planned way so that those incidents happen."
He said the demonstration at Baitul Mukarram on the Independence Day was peaceful initially, but the situation turned volatile later due to the role of police and the attack by ruling party men.
Fakhrul said the violent incidents took place in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria later as a sequel to Baitul the Mukarram one.


