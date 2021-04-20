Video
CID takes over 23 cases against Hefazat men

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over 23 cases filed against Hefazat-e-lslam in regard to recent vandalism in Brahmanbaria, Narayanganj and Dhaka and other spots of the country.
CID have inspected the sites in Brahmanbaria, Narayanganj and Dhaka where Hefazat-e-lslam activists ran riot during their general strike, a high officials of CID told the Daily Obserber on Monday.
"The evidence collected from the Brahmanbaria, Narayanganj and Dhaka, according to sources.
The probe report would later be given to the investigating officer to assist him in the case, the police official added.
They set fire to hundreds of shops, vehicles and police outposts and looted stores. Clashes also took place in different other districts in the following couple of days.
At least 20,000 people, have been sued in at least 23 cases over a series of violent protests carried by Hefazat-e-lslam in several districts of the country on last week. They caused mayhem in some districts from 26-28 March centring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit.


