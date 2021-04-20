Video
Home Back Page

Crops Lost To Heat Shock

Tk 42cr incentives for farmers of 36 dists

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to provide some Tk 42 crore incentives for the farmers who have lost their Boro crop due to recent heat shock in around 36 districts of the country.
Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque on Sunday made the disclosure while talking to the officials of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) during a visit to the research authority working to develop various verities of improved paddy.
Dr Razzaque said that the government has already taken an incentive package for the farmers who lost their crops due to the heat shock. It would also encourage them to cultivate paddy in future.
"The farmers have grown their crops with huge labour. But, the crops were damaged due to the heat shock. It would discourage them in future to grow paddy. The government will provide them incentive supports for recovering the damage," he added.
He also said that the government is working to develop heat, winter and saline tolerant verities of paddy in the country, so that farmers can grow those during the seasons.
During his visit, Dr. Razzaque observed variety of crops that include high temperature tolerant paddy, black rice and blast-resistant paddy at the fields of the BRRI.
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension's (DAE) primary assessment, over three lakh farmers have lost their paddy due to the heat shock felt in the country's 36 districts on April 4.  Rice cultivated on 21,292 hectares were completely destroyed, said the DAE estimate.
The heat shock is unlikely to have any impact on overall food security given that boro rice was cultivated on 48.83 lakh hectares of land.
The DAE authority has already advised the farmers to keep their paddy fields flooded to cope with any potential heat shocks in future.


