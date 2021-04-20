Pay compensation to families of staff who died of C-19

The central bank on Monday asked banks to pay cash compensation to families of their employees who have died of coronavirus infections while on duty.

The special compensation will range from a minimum of Tk 25 lakh to a maximum of Tk 50 lakh. The families of the expired bankers, whose positions are senior officials and above, will be eligible to get a maximum of Tk 50 lakh each, according to notice issued by Bangladesh Bank. Some Tk 37.50 lakh will have to be given to the families of the officials, whose rank are between trainee assistant officials and below the post of senior officials.

Staff and sub-staff, who have been appointed to help bankers in doing banking activities smoothly, have also been brought under the compensation scheme.

Each of their families will have to be given Tk 25 lakh if they pass away on account of the Covid-19 infection.

The compensation scheme will be applicable for the bank employees, who have been expired since March 29 last year. The instruction will stay effective until the banking watchdog issues further notice. The cash compensation will have to be given to the spouse and son or daughter of the expired employees. If the expired employees are not married, the fund will have to be handed over to their parents. -Agencies







