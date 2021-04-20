Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Back Page

BB asks Banks

Pay compensation to families of staff who died of C-19

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The central bank on Monday asked banks to pay cash compensation to families of their employees who have died of coronavirus infections while on duty.
The special compensation will range from a minimum of Tk 25 lakh to a maximum of Tk 50 lakh. The families of the expired bankers, whose positions are senior officials and above, will be eligible to get a maximum of Tk 50 lakh each, according to notice issued by Bangladesh Bank. Some Tk 37.50 lakh will have to be given to the families of the officials, whose rank are between trainee assistant officials and below the post of senior officials.
Staff and sub-staff, who have been appointed to help bankers in doing banking activities smoothly, have also been brought under the compensation scheme.
Each of their families will have to be given Tk 25 lakh if they pass away on account of the Covid-19 infection.
The compensation scheme will be applicable for the bank employees, who have been expired since March 29 last year. The instruction will stay effective until the banking watchdog issues further notice. The cash compensation will have to be given to the spouse and son or daughter of the expired employees. If the expired employees are not married, the fund will have to be handed over to their parents.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marine police station to be set up to protect Halda River
NASA’s Mars helicopter makes history with successful flight on Red Planet
BNP demands release of alem-ulema
CID takes over 23 cases against Hefazat men
Tk 42cr incentives for farmers of 36 dists
Pay compensation to families of staff who died of C-19
Saidpur to see rail coach factory soon
Juba Dal leader Maznu sent to jail


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft