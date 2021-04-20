Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home Back Page

Saidpur to see rail coach factory soon

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Mohammad Zakaria

The government is going to take an initiative to set up a factory to manufacture standard passenger rail coach in the country's Saidpur.
In this regard, the Ministry of Railways has undertaken a project styled 'Construction of carriage factory at Saidpur with feasibility study of Bangladesh Railway'.
The proposal has already been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.
Once implemented, standard passenger coaches will be made in the country which will reduce the import dependency in the sector, he added.
The cost of the project is estimated at Tk1460.84 crore. India will provide Tk753.84 crore and the rest of the fund will come from the government exchequer.
Bangladesh Railway will implement the project by 2022.
Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Railways ANM Azizul Haque said a factory for making railway coaches would be built at Saidpur with Indian loan.
Once implemented, the crisis of railway coaches in the country will be solved, as well as the local currency will be saved, he added.
According to sources, Syedpur Workshop is the largest railway workshop of Bangladesh Railway. The carriage was rehabilitated through 112-acre workshop. As the area of the workshop is 112 acres, there is enough space to build a new coach factory.
The main task of the project is now to appoint a consultant. Railway Engineers will be given overseas training for the project.
Under the project, supply and installation of mechanical plants and machinery with facilities related to technology transfer and workshop construction works will be done.
Vehicles, maintenance, office equipment and furniture including electrical plants and machinery supply and commissioning work will also be done in the project area.
Under the project, international and local consultants will be appointed for survey and design and construction supervision.
Infrastructural development will be done including overseas training of engineers, construction of civil works, construction of administrative buildings and other service buildings including training centers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marine police station to be set up to protect Halda River
NASA’s Mars helicopter makes history with successful flight on Red Planet
BNP demands release of alem-ulema
CID takes over 23 cases against Hefazat men
Tk 42cr incentives for farmers of 36 dists
Pay compensation to families of staff who died of C-19
Saidpur to see rail coach factory soon
Juba Dal leader Maznu sent to jail


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore users’ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft