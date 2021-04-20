Saidpur to see rail coach factory soon

The government is going to take an initiative to set up a factory to manufacture standard passenger rail coach in the country's Saidpur.

In this regard, the Ministry of Railways has undertaken a project styled 'Construction of carriage factory at Saidpur with feasibility study of Bangladesh Railway'.

The proposal has already been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.

Once implemented, standard passenger coaches will be made in the country which will reduce the import dependency in the sector, he added.

The cost of the project is estimated at Tk1460.84 crore. India will provide Tk753.84 crore and the rest of the fund will come from the government exchequer.

Bangladesh Railway will implement the project by 2022.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Railways ANM Azizul Haque said a factory for making railway coaches would be built at Saidpur with Indian loan.

Once implemented, the crisis of railway coaches in the country will be solved, as well as the local currency will be saved, he added.

According to sources, Syedpur Workshop is the largest railway workshop of Bangladesh Railway. The carriage was rehabilitated through 112-acre workshop. As the area of the workshop is 112 acres, there is enough space to build a new coach factory.

The main task of the project is now to appoint a consultant. Railway Engineers will be given overseas training for the project.

Under the project, supply and installation of mechanical plants and machinery with facilities related to technology transfer and workshop construction works will be done.

Vehicles, maintenance, office equipment and furniture including electrical plants and machinery supply and commissioning work will also be done in the project area.

Under the project, international and local consultants will be appointed for survey and design and construction supervision.

Infrastructural development will be done including overseas training of engineers, construction of civil works, construction of administrative buildings and other service buildings including training centers.





