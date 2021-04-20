Juba Dal leader Maznu sent to jail

Rafiqul Alam Maznu, president of Dhaka south city unit of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, was sent to jail after a five-day remand in a case filed for assaulting police in front of the National Press Club in the capital on February 28.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order on Monday rejecting his bail prayer.

Shahbagh Police arrested Maznu from Matshyabhaban area in the capital sometimes after a protest rally held in front of the National Press Club in the city on February 28

Juba Dal held the rally demanding repeal of the Digital Security Act (DSA) and a trial for the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail.





