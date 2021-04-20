

Manmohan Singh hospitalised with C-19

The veteran Congress leader, who has been suffering from fever, was admitted to the Trauma Centre of AIIMS around 5:00pm (local time.

Singh, who participated in a meeting with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, on the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on yesterday making some suggestions on how to handle the pandemic.

Delhi is the worst-hit Indian city with daily cases rising to 25,450 on Monday. -Agencies







