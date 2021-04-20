Video
Home Back Page

Rice prices drop by Tk200-300 per bag in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Apr 19: The prices of locally produced rice have declined by Tk 200-300 per 50-kg sack in the port city.
In the wholesale market in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50-kg sack of miniket rice is now selling at Tk 2200, and a 50- kg sack of 29 Beti rice is selling at Tk 2150. But it was sold at Tk 2500 per sack and Tk 2400 per sack on Thursday. Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association, said the prices of rice have declined by Tk 200--300 per 50-kg sack on Monday. He said Nazirshail is now selling at Tk 2900 per 50-Kg sack while Indian beti at Tk 2100. Omar Azam said the prices of imported rice in the wholesale market have become stable in the current week.
He said the locally produced rice has started arriving in the market. As a result, the prices of local rice are declining rapidly. Recently, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal declared that the government had so far permitted import of 8 to 10 lakh tonnes of rice to meet the country's demand. Earlier, the government had declared to cut import duty due to sudden increase in prices of rice in the local market.
The government has cut the rice import duty to 25 percent from the existing 62.5 percent in an effort to keep the rice market stable.


