Home Back Page

Three Bagerhat cops injured in Hefazat attack

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Apr 19: Three police personnel, including the officer in-charge (OC) of Mollahat Police Station in Bagerhat, were injured in an attack by Hefazat-e-Islam activists on Monday.
Injured OC Kazi Golam Kabir, SI Thakur Das and ASI Baharul were given treatment at the upazila health complex.
Police and witnesses said teachers and students of different madrasas gathered at hospital crossing at the upazila headquarters around 10:30am to bring out a procession.
On information, police rushed to the scene and dispersed the Hefazat supporters from there. Being intercepted, the Hrfazat men  hurled brick chips at the policemen, leaving three of them injured.
Bagerhat Additional Police Superintendent Meer M Shafin Ahmed confirmed the news.  Additional police have been deployed in the area.
The maternal grandfather of Hefazat-e-Islam's joint secretary general Mamunul Huque, who was placed on a seven-day remand after arrest in a violence case, hails from Udoypur area in Mollahat upazila.


