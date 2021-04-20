

Air Chief goes for Turkey

He left the country by a C-130J aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force accepting the invitation of Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz, according to ISPR.

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, the Father of Turkey and pay homage to him by laying wreath at his mausoleum.

During his stay in Turkey, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will call on Turkish General Staff (TGS) Commander General Ya?ar Güler, Turkish Army Force Commander General Ümit DÜNDAR and Commander of Turkish Navy Force Admiral Adnan Özbal apart from Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz.

During call on, they will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests. He will also exchange views with Air Combat Force Commander and Commander of Air Force Academy including high military and civil official on professional matters. Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit different Military and Civil installations including Air Bases, Air Force Academy, Military Museum and Aviation Museum in Turkey. Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat along with his spouse and four entourages left Dhaka for Turkey ON Sunday night on a six-day official visit.He left the country by a C-130J aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force accepting the invitation of Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz, according to ISPR.During the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, the Father of Turkey and pay homage to him by laying wreath at his mausoleum.During his stay in Turkey, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will call on Turkish General Staff (TGS) Commander General Ya?ar Güler, Turkish Army Force Commander General Ümit DÜNDAR and Commander of Turkish Navy Force Admiral Adnan Özbal apart from Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz.During call on, they will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests. He will also exchange views with Air Combat Force Commander and Commander of Air Force Academy including high military and civil official on professional matters. Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will visit different Military and Civil installations including Air Bases, Air Force Academy, Military Museum and Aviation Museum in Turkey.