Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Chad's President Idriss DÃ©by dies 'in clashes with rebels'       Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases      
Home City News

My statement on disappearance of Ilias Ali distorted: Mirza Abbas

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "His statement regarding Ilyas Ali's disappearance has been distorted in the media."
Mirza Abbas made the allegation at a press conference at his Shahjahanppur home on Sunday.  
"Quoting me, a newspaper published that someone from the BNP is involved in the disappearance of former BNP lawmaker M Ilias Ali. Can anyone prove it? Impossible… I want to say clearly that my statement was distorted."
On Saturday at a virtual discussion meeting "Demanding the search of M Ilyas Ali" Mirza Abbas said "BNP looters and opportunists are behind the disappearance of Ilias Ali. We have to find them and take action against them. Many of our party member know them very well."
On Sunday he denied all his statement and said, "The statement that has been made in my name is not mine. Me and my party no one will take its responsibility."
Mentioning that "Media has published his fragment statement" Mirza Abbas said "I sneered at the government for saying that, government is not responsible for the disappearance of BNP former organizing secretary M Ilyas Ali. If the government is not responsible for that, then who did it should be found out. I said so" he added.
"The awkward situation has forced me to come to this press conference in view of the April 17 speech," Mirza Abbas said  and added "This government has taken away our freedom of speech. That's why whatever you want can be written in the newspaper against the BNP. But it is not possible to write about the misdeeds of the government."
BNP standing committee member said "A group of journalists went to Ilias Ali's house on Sunday and charged Ilias Ali wife by asking several questions" and added "It would be great if journalists can find the truth before the people of the country."
"I did not say anything that would embarrass the nation, the country, BNP or my leaders and workers" Mirza Abbas said.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Air Chief goes for Turkey
My statement on disappearance of Ilias Ali distorted: Mirza Abbas
A vendor selling vegetables outside the bamboo barricades set up in Wari area
3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road accident
Man arrested under DSA for â€˜offensiveâ€™ Fb status on PM
FFs getting digital certificate, smart identity card
2,000 kg of Jatka seized in Mawa
â€˜Made in Bangladesh-ICT Industry Strategyâ€™ on the cards


Latest News
Schoolboy drowns while taking bath in Padma river
Hefazat leader Maulana Korban Ali arrested
Eskayef made 'Remivir 100' injection for COVID seized by Indian police
Two more die from coronavirus Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
Nagad crosses 4 crore usersâ€™ landmark
Statement, counter statement over doctor-police incident unexpected: HC
Coronavirus: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools
7 fined for smuggling PL shrimp
Chad's President Idriss DÃ©by dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Mamunul remanded
Lockdown extended by a week
Finance Minister's son-in-law dies
Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day
Flight operations suspended for 7 more days
Lockdown may relax before Eid: Quader
Lockdown extension for a week recommended
3 Bagerhat cops injured in attack by Hrfazat men
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft