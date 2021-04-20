My statement on disappearance of Ilias Ali distorted: Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "His statement regarding Ilyas Ali's disappearance has been distorted in the media."

Mirza Abbas made the allegation at a press conference at his Shahjahanppur home on Sunday.

"Quoting me, a newspaper published that someone from the BNP is involved in the disappearance of former BNP lawmaker M Ilias Ali. Can anyone prove it? Impossible… I want to say clearly that my statement was distorted."

On Saturday at a virtual discussion meeting "Demanding the search of M Ilyas Ali" Mirza Abbas said "BNP looters and opportunists are behind the disappearance of Ilias Ali. We have to find them and take action against them. Many of our party member know them very well."

On Sunday he denied all his statement and said, "The statement that has been made in my name is not mine. Me and my party no one will take its responsibility."

Mentioning that "Media has published his fragment statement" Mirza Abbas said "I sneered at the government for saying that, government is not responsible for the disappearance of BNP former organizing secretary M Ilyas Ali. If the government is not responsible for that, then who did it should be found out. I said so" he added.

"The awkward situation has forced me to come to this press conference in view of the April 17 speech," Mirza Abbas said and added "This government has taken away our freedom of speech. That's why whatever you want can be written in the newspaper against the BNP. But it is not possible to write about the misdeeds of the government."

BNP standing committee member said "A group of journalists went to Ilias Ali's house on Sunday and charged Ilias Ali wife by asking several questions" and added "It would be great if journalists can find the truth before the people of the country."

"I did not say anything that would embarrass the nation, the country, BNP or my leaders and workers" Mirza Abbas said.



