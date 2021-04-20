Video
Home City News

3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road accident

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 19: Three Bangladeshis were killed in a road accident in Oman on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Md Jahed ,42, Absar ,45 and Salahuddin, hailing from different villages of Rangunia upazila in Chattogram.
The three used to work at a curtain shop in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
Rezaul Karim, the Bangladeshi owner of the shop, said a private car carrying the trio skidded off the road after its driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving them dead.
Deceased Jahed is the nephew of the owner.
Officials of Bangladesh consulate in Muscat have assured that they will take necessary steps to ensure quick and hassle free return of the bodies to Bangladesh, said Rezaul.


Liberation War Affairs’ Minister receives 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Monday received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Secretariat Clinic around 12noon.
"After receiving the vaccine, the minister felt good and no side effects were immediately known to report after the vaccination," according to an official release here.
Earlier, AKM Mozammel Haque was vaccinated on February 17 for the first time.
Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury was present during the vaccination period.    -BSS


