Man arrested under DSA for ‘offensive’ Fb status on PM

NARAIL, Apr 18: A man was arrested under the Digital Security Act from Narail on Sunday morning for posting an "offensive status" on Facebook about the prime minister.

Police identified him as Md Barkat, 32, a resident of Kalia Upazila.

Naragati upazila's Chhatra League leader Md Mursalin Khandker filed the case on Saturday night.

Naragati Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Roksana Khatun said the arrestee has been produced before the court. -UNB







