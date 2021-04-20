FFs getting digital certificate, smart identity card

The heroic freedom fighters (FF) are getting digital certificates and the living heroic freedom fighters are getting digital smart ID cards.

Recently the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has invited tenders for making digital certificates and smart ID cards.

Two national dailies have already issued notices inviting tenders. According to the notification, tenders will be sold from April 25 to May 4.

At a press conference on March 25, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque released the final list of heroic freedom fighters in the first phase. The list contains the names of one lakh forty-seven thousand five hundred thirty-six heroic freedom fighters.

In all, the actual number of heroic freedom fighters will not exceed one lakh seventy thousand, said the Minister for Liberation War Affairs.

He also said, 'The names of one lakh eighty-two thousand eight hundred thirty-four heroic freedom fighters have been added to the Management Information System (MIS).

About 35,000 people have been excluded from the list as they do not have the approval of the National Freedom Fighters Council in the civilian gazette.







