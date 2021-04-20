Video
Home City News

2,000 kg of Jatka seized in Mawa

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Bangladesh Coast Guard in a special drive seized nearly 2000 kg of jatka at Mawa in the small hours of Monday.
A special team of the coast guard raided the drives in Kabutarkhola area of the Padma River at Mawa and seized the aforesaid quantities of jatka, said media officer of the Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters, Lieutenant Commander Amirul Haque.
"However, none was arrested in the seizure," Amirul said.
The small fishes were later distributed among poor and destitute in local orphanages in presence of senior fisheries officials.
"Regular drive would continue in the areas under the jurisdiction of Bangladesh Coast Guard to ensure law and order, curb piracy and ensure public safety as well as illegal fishing of jatka" the sources added.    -BSS


