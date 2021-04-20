

Policy for automotive industry on the cards



With increasing purchasing power of people, local demand for low cost vehicles is shooting up. Therefore, the government is inviting foreign and private investors to set up vehicle and component plants in economic zones. The country's unexplored automotive sector is rich with hidden potentials to grow the car market - only if, government authorities come forward to rationalise taxes and duties to make cars affordable.



Even before the policy regarding the issue is finalised, some top local group of industries, in cooperation with their foreign technological partners have proposed to invest nearly Tk3, 000 crore to invest in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram. A Bangladeshi company is also planning to set up a local Hyundai car assembling plant. Besides, The Ministry of Industries is in talks with Japanese Mitsubishi Motors for a joint venture car assembly plant.



However, prior to Covid-19 pandemic Bangladesh automobile market had been growing at an annual average of 15-20 per cent rate, while the auto parts market was growing at 12 per cent. Both of these growth rates were way above the global averages. With growing national infrastructure investments for roads and highways, bridges and tunnels, and regional connectivity initiatives, Bangladesh is likely to see a high demand for automobiles in the days ahead. Currently 12,000 -29,000 units of cars are sold each year in the country.



We suggest the government to proceed in phases: firstly, incentivising investments which would enable assembling; secondly, gradual pushes for more local component sourcing in line following the growth of the market. Currently, the annual local market for auto parts is worth around Tk 1,400 crore, and it is growing at 12 per cent rate. Globally, the auto parts market is even bigger than the apparel market.



The government should ensure policy supports, tax benefits, and incentives to grow the automobile industry. Despite having potentials, the absence of long-term policy and consistent tax structure, lack of domestic source of raw materials and skilled human resources, as well as inadequate backward linkage limit the automobile manufacturing industry's development. In order to address all these challenges, a long-term policy and a sustaining tariff policy are needs of the hour. It is heartening to know that government is working to finalise the Automobile Industry Development Policy 2020 - following the Motorcycle Industry Development Policy 2018. The government, in cooperation with partner nations, foreign investors and the local private sector is eyeing to make a success story, raising hope for the development of Bangladeshi automobile and automotive industry in the coming years.With increasing purchasing power of people, local demand for low cost vehicles is shooting up. Therefore, the government is inviting foreign and private investors to set up vehicle and component plants in economic zones. The country's unexplored automotive sector is rich with hidden potentials to grow the car market - only if, government authorities come forward to rationalise taxes and duties to make cars affordable.Even before the policy regarding the issue is finalised, some top local group of industries, in cooperation with their foreign technological partners have proposed to invest nearly Tk3, 000 crore to invest in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram. A Bangladeshi company is also planning to set up a local Hyundai car assembling plant. Besides, The Ministry of Industries is in talks with Japanese Mitsubishi Motors for a joint venture car assembly plant.However, prior to Covid-19 pandemic Bangladesh automobile market had been growing at an annual average of 15-20 per cent rate, while the auto parts market was growing at 12 per cent. Both of these growth rates were way above the global averages. With growing national infrastructure investments for roads and highways, bridges and tunnels, and regional connectivity initiatives, Bangladesh is likely to see a high demand for automobiles in the days ahead. Currently 12,000 -29,000 units of cars are sold each year in the country.We suggest the government to proceed in phases: firstly, incentivising investments which would enable assembling; secondly, gradual pushes for more local component sourcing in line following the growth of the market. Currently, the annual local market for auto parts is worth around Tk 1,400 crore, and it is growing at 12 per cent rate. Globally, the auto parts market is even bigger than the apparel market.The government should ensure policy supports, tax benefits, and incentives to grow the automobile industry. Despite having potentials, the absence of long-term policy and consistent tax structure, lack of domestic source of raw materials and skilled human resources, as well as inadequate backward linkage limit the automobile manufacturing industry's development. In order to address all these challenges, a long-term policy and a sustaining tariff policy are needs of the hour.