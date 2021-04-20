Video
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 312

Dear Sir
Thousands of Bangladeshi graduate students aspiring American higher education are now facing a looming uncertainty over their education life because of the F category student VISA processing delay. From 5th April 2021 because of the countrywide embargo and following lockdown imposed by the government the US embassy in Bangladesh cancelled all the scheduled VISA interviews of the applicants and there is no clear communication or guidelines about when they will resume the service. Due to this cancellation, students who are supposed to start their class in Summer-21 term (May/June 2021) and in Fall-21 term (July/August 2021) all are now at risk of losing their hard-earned admission and honorable scholarships. Last year the exact situation happened and students could not attend their respective sessions for not getting timely VISA. Some were able to defer their admission to this year but if the Embassy does not issue timely VISA again it is guaranteed that all the admission offers and scholarships these students received by virtue of their extra ordinary academic performance will be lost.

The good image of Bangladeshi students and researchers in American Universities is also being tarnished and the professors and universities are already less willing to admit and sanction scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

It is high time that the concerned government departments and the US embassy took specialized programs and well-thought steps to save the dreams of this talented young generation who are touted to be the future of our nation.
Shahariar Rabby
Via  Email



