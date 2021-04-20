President for life: End of democracy?



On 5th April, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the Russian president, has signed "President for Life" legislation allowing him to be in office in the Kremlin until 2036, exceeding even Joseph Stalin's tenure in office. The 68-year-old president who already ran the nation for two decades has illustrated that there is little to no room for dissent.In 2008, after serving two terms as the president of the country, Putin handed the reigns to his colleague, Dmitry Medvedev and assumed the post of prime minister remaining the de-facto leader of the nation.In 2012, Medvedev stepped aside and Putin returned to the presidency provoking protests among his opponents and critics.The new legislation restricts the kind of shuffling between the presidency and the role of prime minister limiting Russian citizens from running more than two times for president. However, the law does not count terms served until it entered into force, meaning Putin has zeroed out his past four terms, including the current term.Valentina Tereshkova, a legislator from Putin's ruling party, a Soviet cosmonaut widely known as the first woman to go to space, during a discussion in the State Duma (congress) in March 2020, recommended a constitutional change.In July last year, the Russian government gave its citizens the prospect to vote on a raft of constitutional reforms that would allow Putin to run for president again. The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, included other measures such as a ban on same-sex marriage, a guaranteed minimum pension, the inclusion of "a belief in God" as a core value, andemphasizing the precedence of Russian laws over international norms.Given the choice to either vote for or against the constitutional reforms, Russian voters have overwhelmingly backed up the new referendum. According to Russia's Central Election Commission, 78% of the voters have voted to support the changes in the constitution.A question arises that despite the clear implication for democracy and multiparty elections, why do authoritarian governments have considerable domestic support?Leaders are experts at exploiting the threat of conflict to rationalize clamping down on critical voices. Whenever questions arise regarding a coup or breaking terms-limits, the leaders usually focus on the need to establish political order and deliver instantaneous development.Such actionsreverberate powerfully with nationals, foreign investors and the globalsociety.Putin is not alone in the long line of dictators who have manipulated the trappings of democracy to reside in power. China's constitution has been altered to allow current president Xi Jinping to remain president beyond two terms. Uzbekistan's Islam Karimov and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe has held power for respectively 25 and 34 years.Elections are required periodically in a prosperous democracy to elect the political leader of the country for a certain period.The concept oflife long presidency fails the very system of democracy. When people elect presidents like Putin and Xi Jinping for life, they relinquish the rights to elect a new president, even when the accomplishment of the incumbent president would be insufficient.The only way to replace the so-called politically impregnable "presidents for life" is to initiate mass agitation. The 27-year rule of Burkina Faso's president Blaise Compaoré came to an abrupt end after days of protest triggered by his attempts to amend the country's constitution to allow him to run for president for a fifth term.However, protecting democracy is harder than establishing one. We have seen numerous rebellions started with the urge of executing democratic ends.Repressive authoritarian governments were swept out, and authority ended up in the hands of far more relentless radicals.The collective voice of resistance to the repressive governments all over the Middle East and North America, commonly known as the Arab Spring, could not establish democracy. Egypt is now run by the military, and Syria,Libya, and Iraq all experience volatile governments and civil wars. In most of the middle-eastern countries, the leaders have criminalized dissent and punished anyone who threatens their rule.The transfer of power is a two-edged sword. While it does not ensure promising administration, it does curb the persistence of exploitative and inefficient authority.Transfers of power have been exhibited to disrupt corruption networks, encourage authorities to honor the rule of law, and strengthen public aid for democracy.Nations with term limits are considered more likely to enjoy stable parliament and less likely to encounter conflict.Politicians subvert the concept of democracy to immortalize themselves in power and impose themselves on the people and the country. The vision of life long president leads to unrest, anarchy and violence. Failure to curtail the production line of dictators will render the constitutions useless. The people in the parliament mustfunctionin the way outlined in the Constitution, and the citizens have to hold them liable for their actions.The writer is a Student, Department of Law, University of Chittagong