

Russia and Ukraine are on the brink of war



In 2014, Russia deployed a large number of troops on the Ukrainian border to occupy Crimea. Russia's foreign minister, meanwhile, has said that the Ukrainian government has the mentality of waging war against Russia indefinitely. Russia has warned Turkey over its support for Ukraine. World politics has taken a new turn today in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Russia has deployed large numbers of troops in the Ukraine border and deployed a variety of military equipment, including missiles and other items, which could lead to World War III analysts say.



This conflict between Ukraine and Russia is nothing new and its seeds were sown in 2014. The separatist movement has been going on in the Donbass region of Ukraine since 2014 and Russia fully supported this movement and Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Ukraine has alleged that the deployment of Russian troops on the border, indicating a recurrence of the past, but Russia says that it has deployed troops to restore peace on the border.



According to many diplomats around the world, Russia's occupied Crimean waters are a scarce resource. In recent years, there has been an increase in water shortages there, that is why Russia wants to bring the Donbass province under control. If Russia can acquire the Donbass 'province, it will be able to build a corridor through Ukraine to Crimea and the water problem can be brought under control.



Russia could have solved the water problem in another way, but the Putin government is not taking risks because of the strongholds of the Ukrainian army in those areas. So Vladimir Putin is choosing to take over the populated area Donbass because Ukraine cannot retaliate in that way for the settlement of ordinary people there. In addition, Putin will get the support of Russian-backed militias there.



Since Russia's deployment of troops on the Ukrainian border, the governments of world's most powerful countries have reacted and they called on Russia to move towards a peaceful solution.



US President Joe Biden has assured Ukraine of temporary cooperation in the ongoing war on the Russia-Ukraine border. US warplanes have already stepped up surveillance in the Black Sea region and several warships have been sent along. On the other hand, the German administration and Turkey have called on Russia to disarm. The world's most powerful countries are now keeping a close eye on the Donbass province, which is now the center point of a war between Ukraine and Russia.



Russia was removed from the G7 after occupying Crimea and invading eastern Ukraine. Former US President Donald Trump offered to take Russia back in G7, but the Germany refused. Ukraine's president has recently visited Turkey, prompting Russia to lash out at Ukraine. However, severe unrest between Russia and Ukraine over the Donbass province--which is now under the control of pro-Russian guerrillas, is now at an all-time high. Moscow has also warned the Kiev of a full-scale war. According to some analysts, Turkey is trying to play a role in establishing peace in the region without taking sides of Russia and Ukraine.



The United States has sent two warships to the Black Sea using the Turkish-administered Bosphorus just as military unrest between Ukraine and Russia have reached a tipping point. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry claims that 40,000 Russian troops have been deployed in Ukraine's eastern border. Moscow has also deployed 40,000 armed forces in the occupied Crimea from Ukraine. The separatists' fight with the Ukrainian army continues and the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the confrontation continues to rise.



In 2020, 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. The Ukrainian army is also ready to repel the Russian aggression and has already dug bunkers on the Ukrainian border. The Ukrainian president visited the border area and encouraged the troops, while instructing them to be ready for any situation. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has begun to uproot pro-Russian politicians from Ukraine. However, Western countries have already expressed concern over Russia's military action on the Ukrainian border, and the US Secretary of State has warned that Russia's actions could not have a positive effect.



The United Kingdom has called on Moscow to keep the situation peaceful. Ukraine is a country in Eastern Europe and the second largest country in Europe after Russia and rich in agricultural and mineral resources. The country was called the bread basket of the Soviet Union. Ukraine has 42 million hectares of agricultural land, which is 22 percent of the total agricultural land in Europe. Among Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainians account for 77.8%, Russians for 17.3% and others for 4.9%.



Experts believe that the outbreak of such a war will push the whole world into a dire situation, as the whole world has been devastated by the Corona pandemic. War only brings destruction; it does not bring good to any human being. All the world's major powers need to be united and work together to establish peace on the Ukrainian issue. And if they fail to do so, terrible consequences will soon descend on this world.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor, BAF Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment











