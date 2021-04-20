Shahzadpur Pourasabha developing drainage system



Drainage development work is going on in the municipality of the Shahjadpur Upazila in Siranganj District. photo: observer

Already, demolishing of illegal installations on drains of main roads of the municipal town is going on. Along with this, about a 300-foot long drain adjacent to Zila Parishad Bhaban at Monirampur Bazar has been freed from illegal occupation; development work is going on to activate the drain.

The drain was filled with earth, and was occupied for the last 14 years; no mayor in the past took any step to activate the drain earlier.

Poura-dwellers said, roads and drains in Shahjadpur were in worse condition; water-logging would create after a little rainfall.

According to them, the present mayor is working to keep activated all drains in the Poura town, paras and mahallas.

Mayor Manir Aktar Khan Taru Lodi is supervising physically the drainage development work.

