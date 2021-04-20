Video
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:56 PM
Home Countryside

Shahzadpur Pourasabha developing drainage system

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

Drainage development work is going on in the municipality of the Shahjadpur Upazila in Siranganj District. photo: observer

SHAHzADPUR, SIRAJGANJ, Apr 19: In a large scale, drainage system development work has begun in the municipality area under  Shahjadpur Upazila of  the district.
Already, demolishing of illegal installations on drains of main roads of the municipal town is going on.  Along with this, about a 300-foot long drain adjacent to Zila Parishad Bhaban at Monirampur Bazar has been freed from illegal occupation; development work is going on to activate the drain.
The drain was filled with earth, and was occupied for the last 14 years; no mayor in the past took any step to activate the drain earlier.
Poura-dwellers said, roads and drains in Shahjadpur were in worse condition; water-logging would create after a little rainfall.
According to them, the present mayor is working to keep activated all drains in the Poura town, paras and mahallas.
Mayor Manir Aktar Khan Taru Lodi is supervising physically the drainage development work.
Mayor Taru Lodi said, "My prime goal is to ensure citizen services by developing road, drain and demolishing all illegal installations."



« PreviousNext »

Shahzadpur Pourasabha developing drainage system
