Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, 7:56 PM
Home Countryside

Nutritional food items on sale at fair price in Pirojpur

Published : Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

An initiative was launched to sell chicken, fish, egg, and milk at fair prices in seven upazilas of Pirojpur District recently. DLO and DFO took the initiative. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Apr 19: People can purchase nutritional food items at fair prices in the district during the running lockdown.
Under the Livestock Dairy Development Project (LDDP), the Directorate of Livestock and Fisheries is selling nutritional food items among common people.
The selling system is door-to- door basis. Six rickshaw vans are roaming in headquarters and in six upazilas. There are 42 selected points in the district headquarters; and to attract customers, microphone has been set with every van.
District Livestock Officer Amzad  Hossain Bhuiyan said, broiler chicken is selling at Tk 140 per kg, layer chicken at Tk 230/ per kg, and Sonalika at Tk 240 per kg.
Per piece egg is selling at Tk  6.66, and milk at Tk 55 per litre. Van fare, daily wage of seller, and other cost are paid by the directorate.
District Fisheries Officer Abdul Bari said, locally cultivated fishes are selling in less than market price. "We are providing incentive to sellers so that they can sale items at lower prices than that of local fish markets,' he explained.
He further said, people need to go out for kitchen items every day, they are getting nutritional food items staying at home amid the pandemic           situation.
 The services will continue for a long time in the district. Both farmers and consumers are benefited, he maintained.


