Minor girl raped after abduction in Madaripur

MADARIPUR Apr 19: A minor girl was raped after being abducted in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday.

The victim, a sixth grader at a local school and resident of Amgram Village in the upazila, was admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital at around 2am o Saturday.

Police and local sources said Chiranjit Moral, 25, son of Krishna Moral, abducted the girl on April 12.

Later, he took her to an abandoned place in the area and repeatedly violated her there.

After raping her, Chiranjit was trying to kill her at around 10pm on Friday.

Sensing the matter, locals rushed in and rescued the girl.

However, Chiranjit managed to flee the scene at that time.

Earlier, the victim's family lodged a general diary with Rajoir Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge of Rajoir PS Sheikh Saadi confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.









