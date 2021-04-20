RNPP worker dies of corona

PABNA, Apr 19: A worker of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project died of coronavirus infection on Thursday at 3am.

Deceased Bipul Hossain, 35, was son of Nurjamat Pramanik of Joynagar Babupara Village at Salimpur Union of Ishwardi. He was working as a labourer in the Nikimath Company of the nuclear project.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Ishwardi Circle) Firoz Kabir said, his death news came to light at 9pm on Friday; his family members have already been asked to abide by the health safety rules. Six days back, when he was tested corona positive in the test in the company, he was given leave; but in him house he did not tell anybody about the disease..

Later, he was admitted into Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex on Thursday night with respiratory problem.

In the Upazila Health Complex, his condition deteriorated; so he was taken to Rajshahi Medical Hospital where he died at around 3am.

